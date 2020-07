Amenities

1624-1 Coombs Drive Available 08/18/20 Cute And Cozy 2/1 In Quiet Neighborhood - This 2br/1ba unit has tile floors and is in the perfect in-town location in between Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Capital Regional Hospital. This home offers a spacious open floor plan. It is perfect for roommates or small families looking for a nice home in the 32308 zip code. . Water and lawn care included. Small pets considered with fee.



Classification B



(RLNE2345514)