1615-A Akridge Dr

Enjoy in-town living in a beautiful neighborhood close to TMH. Prepare breakfast in an airy kitchen, then eat it in your breakfast nook situated in a big bay window overlooking a beautiful live oak tree. Relax in a high-ceilinged living area with gorgeous laminate floors and a devoted dining area. Step into your spacious master bedroom with dressing area, walk-in closet, and separate shower/toilet area. Walk down your front hall to a bright, full bathroom with charming window. Use the large second bedroom with walk-in closet as your children's room or a home office. Step through sliding glass doors to a private laundry room, or barbeque with friends on your back porch overlooking a quiet back yard.



Available 8/1, $1,200/month rent includes water & lawn care. $800 deposit. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Text or call Leslie at 850-408-5511 for more information, or begin our simple online application process now!



