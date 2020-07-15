All apartments in Tallahassee
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1615-A Akridge Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

1615-A Akridge Dr

1615 Akridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Akridge Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Enjoy in-town living in a beautiful neighborhood close to TMH. Prepare breakfast in an airy kitchen, then eat it in your breakfast nook situated in a big bay window overlooking a beautiful live oak tree. Relax in a high-ceilinged living area with gorgeous laminate floors and a devoted dining area. Step into your spacious master bedroom with dressing area, walk-in closet, and separate shower/toilet area. Walk down your front hall to a bright, full bathroom with charming window. Use the large second bedroom with walk-in closet as your children's room or a home office. Step through sliding glass doors to a private laundry room, or barbeque with friends on your back porch overlooking a quiet back yard.

Available 8/1, $1,200/month rent includes water & lawn care. $800 deposit. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Text or call Leslie at 850-408-5511 for more information, or begin our simple online application process now!

welcomeherepropertymanagementllc.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615-A Akridge Dr have any available units?
1615-A Akridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615-A Akridge Dr have?
Some of 1615-A Akridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615-A Akridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1615-A Akridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615-A Akridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615-A Akridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1615-A Akridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1615-A Akridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1615-A Akridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615-A Akridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615-A Akridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1615-A Akridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1615-A Akridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1615-A Akridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1615-A Akridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615-A Akridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
