Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1539 Isabel Ct Available 08/01/20 1539 Isabel Ct - WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT - AWESOME HOME IN THE LOS ROBLES NEIGHBORHOOD IN MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, THIS HOME WAS BUILT IN 1936 AND HAS BEEN UPDATED SINCE BUT STILL HAS THAT OLD SCHOOL CHARM. THIS HOME FEATURES 2 CENTRAL HVAC UNITS, HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GLASS TILE, FIREPLACE, FENCED YARD, HUGE DECK, CEILING FANS, BONUS ROOM/STUDY ROOM, 2 PARKING AREAS AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE ELLA! AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!



(RLNE5851525)