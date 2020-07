Amenities

SPACIOUS 3/2 w/ Office, Tile Floors Throughout, Washer/Dryer, & Covered Porch! Avail NOW for $1025/month! You will love this 3/2 with office, large living room, eat in kitchen, tile floors throughout (no carpet), fans in every bedroom, and more! There is a washer and dryer included, nice sized yard and large covered porch. Quiet neighborhood convenient to bus stops, shopping, restaurants, universities, downtown, state offices, night life, and more! Available now for $1025/month!