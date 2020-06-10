All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:45 PM

1441 Hudson Street

1441 Hudson Street · (850) 601-4888
Location

1441 Hudson Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
South Bronough Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Currently tenant occupied until end of May..photos to come soon.

This 2 story townhome is centrally located and ideal of professionals and/or students
Home features; Central Heating and air, washer and dryer and adequate space inside and out.

Also can pre-lease for fall

Call Nadia Spence at 850-877-2692 to schedule a viewing or more details
application at www.myprovisionhomes.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Hudson Street have any available units?
1441 Hudson Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1441 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 1441 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 1441 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Hudson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Hudson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
