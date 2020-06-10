1441 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Currently tenant occupied until end of May..photos to come soon.



This 2 story townhome is centrally located and ideal of professionals and/or students

Home features; Central Heating and air, washer and dryer and adequate space inside and out.



Also can pre-lease for fall



Call Nadia Spence at 850-877-2692 to schedule a viewing or more details

application at www.myprovisionhomes.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.