Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils

Valencia Apartments has always been known as a quiet community close to campus. Some units have been fully renovated while others are well-maintained. Renovated units-$700 Non-renovated-$650 On-site Laundry (Only shared w 24 units) Community Grills Water, sewer, and trash included $50.00 Application Fee $25.00 Guarantor Fee $350.00 Pet fee if Approved *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*