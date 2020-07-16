1126 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Frenchtown Historic District
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious two bedroom with an office that could be a third bedroom. Wood Plank vinyl is in all the living spacious and carpet is in the bedrooms. Bathroom was recently refinished and looks wonderful. Spacious lawn with service included. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1126 N MLK Jr. have any available units?
1126 N MLK Jr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.