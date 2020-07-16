All apartments in Tallahassee
1126 N MLK Jr.

1126 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1126 North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Frenchtown Historic District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious two bedroom with an office that could be a third bedroom. Wood Plank vinyl is in all the living spacious and carpet is in the bedrooms. Bathroom was recently refinished and looks wonderful. Spacious lawn with service included. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 N MLK Jr. have any available units?
1126 N MLK Jr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 N MLK Jr. have?
Some of 1126 N MLK Jr.'s amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 N MLK Jr. currently offering any rent specials?
1126 N MLK Jr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 N MLK Jr. pet-friendly?
No, 1126 N MLK Jr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1126 N MLK Jr. offer parking?
No, 1126 N MLK Jr. does not offer parking.
Does 1126 N MLK Jr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 N MLK Jr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 N MLK Jr. have a pool?
No, 1126 N MLK Jr. does not have a pool.
Does 1126 N MLK Jr. have accessible units?
No, 1126 N MLK Jr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 N MLK Jr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 N MLK Jr. has units with dishwashers.
