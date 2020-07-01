All apartments in Sweetwater
Find more places like 400 Sw 107th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sweetwater, FL
/
400 Sw 107th Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:44 AM

400 Sw 107th Ave

400 Southwest 107th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sweetwater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Southwest 107th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL 33174
Sweetwater Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
I am looking for someone to take over my lease at Identity Miami,starting from August 1, 2020.
Identity usually starts their lease from August 15, 2020, and I negotiated with them for a month to get this priority moving in date. This is a one year lease (August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021).
Identitys studio is and they guarantee the lowest price.The Ones studio starts from and this is the best rate among FIU Off-campus housing if you want to live in a studio. If someone interested, text me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Sw 107th Ave have any available units?
400 Sw 107th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sweetwater, FL.
Is 400 Sw 107th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
400 Sw 107th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Sw 107th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sweetwater.
Does 400 Sw 107th Ave offer parking?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 400 Sw 107th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Sw 107th Ave have a pool?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 400 Sw 107th Ave have accessible units?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Sw 107th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Sw 107th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Sw 107th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 400 Sw 107th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St
Sweetwater, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Sweetwater 2 BedroomsSweetwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSweetwater Apartments with Balconies
Sweetwater Apartments with ParkingSweetwater Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL
Richmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity