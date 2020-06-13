Apartment List
/
FL
/
surfside
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:45 AM

325 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9033 Dickens Ave
9033 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Very pretty home located in sought after Town of Surfside.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9225 Collins Ave
9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8934 Carlyle Ave
8934 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Freshly redone and painted plus new fans and nicely redone kitchen, brand new higher end range ...never used. Large granite Island with storage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8816 Collins Ave
8816 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Exclusive Surfside area, ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN!!. Secure Building with intercom. Ample lobby. Large unit w/open kitchen. NEW APPLIANCES. Large Master bedroom. BATHROOMS UPDATED. Ample and bright living/dining area..

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
600 Surfside
600 91st Street, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
Large Corner 2 story, 2263 square foot home, 3/2 four blocks from the Ocean and the Four Seasons Hotel.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8260 Byron Ave
8260 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Welcome to the Ocean Bay House– North Beach’s newest waterfront rental community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8425 Crespi Blvd
8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
330 84th St
330 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this top floor renovated 1BD.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Surfside, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Surfside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurfside 3 BedroomsSurfside Accessible Apartments
Surfside Apartments with BalconySurfside Apartments with GarageSurfside Apartments with GymSurfside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurfside Apartments with Parking
Surfside Apartments with PoolSurfside Apartments with Washer-DryerSurfside Furnished ApartmentsSurfside Luxury PlacesSurfside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College