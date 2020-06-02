All apartments in Surfside
9401 Collins Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:17 AM

9401 Collins Ave

9401 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished. Short term OK (4 months min). The home is airy, and tranquil with direct views of the dune lined Atlantic ocean. Stunning, and rich hard wood floors. Private elevator foyer for privacy and convenience. Assigned parking. Full service building with exceptional service. His and Hers saunas. Heated pool. Italian style kitchen with granite countertops and S/S appliances. Two large ocean front balconies. Walk in closets. High ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Separate laundry room. Small pets OK with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Collins Ave have any available units?
9401 Collins Ave has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9401 Collins Ave have?
Some of 9401 Collins Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 Collins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9401 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 9401 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9401 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9401 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9401 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
