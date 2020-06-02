9401 Collins Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool sauna

A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished. Short term OK (4 months min). The home is airy, and tranquil with direct views of the dune lined Atlantic ocean. Stunning, and rich hard wood floors. Private elevator foyer for privacy and convenience. Assigned parking. Full service building with exceptional service. His and Hers saunas. Heated pool. Italian style kitchen with granite countertops and S/S appliances. Two large ocean front balconies. Walk in closets. High ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Separate laundry room. Small pets OK with pet deposit.