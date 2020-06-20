6041 SW 93rd Pl

Amenities

Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood. There are A+ schools, parks, restaurants, shopping centers, places for entertaining, and the highway just minutes away. The home has a split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, it is tiled throughout, has a very large Florida room overlooking the pool and an incredible yard, and stainless steel refrigerator and stove. There will be a counter top microwave. Home is currently being painted inside and trees are being trimmed. This amazing home just needs a little TLC and the right family to make it flow with even more light!

Lowest rental price in the area for the size and pool. It won't last!!!