6041 SW 93rd Pl
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:24 AM

6041 SW 93rd Pl

6041 Southwest 93rd Place · (786) 556-5859
Location

6041 Southwest 93rd Place, Sunset, FL 33173
Sunset West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6041 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood. There are A+ schools, parks, restaurants, shopping centers, places for entertaining, and the highway just minutes away. The home has a split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, it is tiled throughout, has a very large Florida room overlooking the pool and an incredible yard, and stainless steel refrigerator and stove. There will be a counter top microwave. Home is currently being painted inside and trees are being trimmed. This amazing home just needs a little TLC and the right family to make it flow with even more light!
Lowest rental price in the area for the size and pool. It won't last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have any available units?
6041 SW 93rd Pl has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have?
Some of 6041 SW 93rd Pl's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6041 SW 93rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6041 SW 93rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 SW 93rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6041 SW 93rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunset.
Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl offer parking?
No, 6041 SW 93rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6041 SW 93rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6041 SW 93rd Pl has a pool.
Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 6041 SW 93rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6041 SW 93rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6041 SW 93rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6041 SW 93rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
