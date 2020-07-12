/
sunset west
558 Apartments for rent in Sunset West, Sunset, FL
14 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
1 Unit Available
7920 SW 95 AVE
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 near Sunset Drive - Property Id: 307288 Location, location, location! Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools.
1 Unit Available
9423 SW 76th st
9423 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Extremely Spacious corner unit in Sunset Palm. With 2 master bedrooms and 2 master bathrooms. Prime location in the middle of sunset. Must see.
1 Unit Available
9130 SW 73rd St
9130 Southwest 73rd Street, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy bungalow style home in South Miami, Sunset Estates a 2/1 home in a cul de sac street. Come and see it. landlord pays for lawn care. Also for sale.
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset West
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
5500 SW 77th Ct
5500 Southwest 77th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
886 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Rarely Available 2/2 Miller lakes Condo, two parking spaces assigned. Remodeled bathrooms, very well maintained, Community offers pool, laundry on each floor and gym
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 93 TE
9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max.
1 Unit Available
8025 SW 107th Ave
8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful apartment 2/2, centrally located, gated community, 24 hours guard, tennis court, pool and other community areas.
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.
1 Unit Available
7106 SW 113th Ave
7106 Southwest 113th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1378 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Snapper Creek 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 182747 A MUST SEE!!!....Amazing 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse! With high living room ceilings allowing plenty of sunlight to come in.
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
8955 SW 96th Ave
8955 Southwest 96th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit.
1 Unit Available
9001 SW 94th St
9001 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Don’t wait. The only 3 bedroom unit available for Rent in this Exclusive boutique condominium. Beautifully taken care of by current tenants. Corner Unit overlooking the pool and recreation area. Very Private and gate complex.
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
1 Unit Available
8110 SW 83rd Pl
8110 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the amazing community of Kings Creek. This unit features, updated kitchen, new appliances, impact windows, gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor, laminate floors upstairs.
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
" Reduced Price "... Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area.
1 Unit Available
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.
1 Unit Available
8790 SW 85th St
8790 Southwest 85th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This completely remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home is centrally located across Baptist Hospital in the Dadeland neighborhood in Miami.
