11191 sw 63 ter

Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.*** Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens up to the Dining Room / Living Room area makes this home perfect for entertaining. Bathrooms have been nicely updated as well. Beautiful wood flooring. The circular driveway makes the home accessible from both streets. New Roof, Impact Doors & Windows, Large backyard patio with mature fruit trees (mango, mamey). Come soon because this nice home wont last long!iP