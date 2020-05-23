All apartments in Sunset
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

11191 sw 63 ter

11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL 33173
Snapper Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.*** Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances opens up to the Dining Room / Living Room area makes this home perfect for entertaining. Bathrooms have been nicely updated as well. Beautiful wood flooring. The circular driveway makes the home accessible from both streets. New Roof, Impact Doors & Windows, Large backyard patio with mature fruit trees (mango, mamey). Come soon because this nice home wont last long!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11191 sw 63 ter have any available units?
11191 sw 63 ter has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11191 sw 63 ter have?
Some of 11191 sw 63 ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11191 sw 63 ter currently offering any rent specials?
11191 sw 63 ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11191 sw 63 ter pet-friendly?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunset.
Does 11191 sw 63 ter offer parking?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter does not offer parking.
Does 11191 sw 63 ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11191 sw 63 ter have a pool?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter does not have a pool.
Does 11191 sw 63 ter have accessible units?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11191 sw 63 ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11191 sw 63 ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11191 sw 63 ter does not have units with air conditioning.
