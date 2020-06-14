Apartment List
/
FL
/
sun city center
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sun City Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
134 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
$
23 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
11503 Brighton Knoll Loop Available 07/01/20 Almost new house with 3/2.5/2 plus a bonus room in Riverview for $1895 per month only 2300 SF - This inviting two-story home features a paver drive and pathways.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2780 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10719 KEYS GATE DRIVE
10719 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1408 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT with WATER VIEWS!!! This 3bed 2.
Results within 10 miles of Sun City Center
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
12032 Timberhill Dr
12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2499 sqft
12032 Timberhill Dr - LO - Please call Ronnie Leon at (813) 802-7777 for more information on this home. Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lots of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1387 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8910 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP
8910 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Neutral grey paint, Hardwood Floors downstairs! All measurements are approximate and should be verified. This home is close to Hwy I75 for a quick commute.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE
15506 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2229 sqft
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sun City Center, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sun City Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Center 3 BedroomsSun City Center Apartments with BalconySun City Center Apartments with Garage
Sun City Center Apartments with GymSun City Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Apartments with Pool
Sun City Center Apartments with Washer-DryerSun City Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsSun City Center Furnished ApartmentsSun City Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa