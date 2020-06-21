All apartments in Stuart
Find more places like 815 NW Flagler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stuart, FL
/
815 NW Flagler Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:57 AM

815 NW Flagler Avenue

815 Northwest Flagler Avenue · (772) 215-2491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stuart
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL 34994
North River Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed. Guest bedroom area has pocket door making the bedroom and 2nd bath a complete suite. Marble floors, full size washer and dryer in separate laundry room, and two designated under building parking, makes this unit a comfortable and easy choice. Full use of Yacht Club fitness center and restaurant, pool and clubroom at Tide House Restaurant, perfect for entertaining friends and family, 1st and last month rent plus one month security required as well as exit cleaning fee of $250.00 No Pets preferred but will consider on case by case with nonrefundable fee. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have any available units?
815 NW Flagler Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have?
Some of 815 NW Flagler Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 NW Flagler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 NW Flagler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 NW Flagler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 815 NW Flagler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stuart.
Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 815 NW Flagler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 NW Flagler Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 815 NW Flagler Avenue has a pool.
Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 NW Flagler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 NW Flagler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 NW Flagler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 NW Flagler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 815 NW Flagler Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994

Similar Pages

Stuart 1 BedroomsStuart 2 Bedrooms
Stuart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStuart Apartments with Balcony
Stuart Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FL
Gifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity