815 NW Flagler Avenue

Amenities
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed. Guest bedroom area has pocket door making the bedroom and 2nd bath a complete suite. Marble floors, full size washer and dryer in separate laundry room, and two designated under building parking, makes this unit a comfortable and easy choice. Full use of Yacht Club fitness center and restaurant, pool and clubroom at Tide House Restaurant, perfect for entertaining friends and family, 1st and last month rent plus one month security required as well as exit cleaning fee of $250.00 No Pets preferred but will consider on case by case with nonrefundable fee. Renter's insurance required.