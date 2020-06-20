801 SE Central Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This light, bright, spacious & well-maintained second floor 2/2 end unit at desirable, centrally located Towne Park North is now available! This lovely condo features updated bathrooms, new paint, laminate floors throughout and loads of natural light in nearly 1,000 sf of living space plus an extra storage unit. The large screened in balcony provides views of the lush landscaping for ultimate Florida living. Enjoy the convenient proximity to I-95, downtown Stuart, great shopping, restaurants & beaches as well as Martin County's renowned school district. Towne Park North features picnic areas throughout the community, a club house & pool.