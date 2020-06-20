All apartments in Stuart
Stuart, FL
801 SE Central Parkway
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:01 PM

801 SE Central Parkway

801 Southeast Central Parkway · (888) 534-1116
Location

801 Southeast Central Parkway, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801-9 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This light, bright, spacious & well-maintained second floor 2/2 end unit at desirable, centrally located Towne Park North is now available! This lovely condo features updated bathrooms, new paint, laminate floors throughout and loads of natural light in nearly 1,000 sf of living space plus an extra storage unit. The large screened in balcony provides views of the lush landscaping for ultimate Florida living. Enjoy the convenient proximity to I-95, downtown Stuart, great shopping, restaurants & beaches as well as Martin County's renowned school district. Towne Park North features picnic areas throughout the community, a club house & pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 SE Central Parkway have any available units?
801 SE Central Parkway has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 SE Central Parkway have?
Some of 801 SE Central Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 SE Central Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
801 SE Central Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 SE Central Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 801 SE Central Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stuart.
Does 801 SE Central Parkway offer parking?
No, 801 SE Central Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 801 SE Central Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 SE Central Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 SE Central Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 801 SE Central Parkway has a pool.
Does 801 SE Central Parkway have accessible units?
No, 801 SE Central Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 801 SE Central Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 SE Central Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 SE Central Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 SE Central Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
