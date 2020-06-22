All apartments in Stuart
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

2600 SE Ocean Blvd

2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard · (888) 534-1116
Location

2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL 34996

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit DD12 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines. Great location in the middle of the neighborhood, just a short walk to community club house with pool, dance hall, library, gym, shuffleboard, & workshop. Close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. Please visit www.Vistapines.com for application & rules & regulations. 1st, Last & Security equal to 1 month. $100 application fee. $25 Per adult Background Credit check. $75 brokerage fee. No pets or pick-up trucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2600 SE Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2600 SE Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 SE Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2600 SE Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 SE Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stuart.
Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 SE Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 SE Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
