2600 SE Ocean Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool shuffle board clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool shuffle board

Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines. Great location in the middle of the neighborhood, just a short walk to community club house with pool, dance hall, library, gym, shuffleboard, & workshop. Close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. Please visit www.Vistapines.com for application & rules & regulations. 1st, Last & Security equal to 1 month. $100 application fee. $25 Per adult Background Credit check. $75 brokerage fee. No pets or pick-up trucks.