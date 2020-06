Amenities

pet friendly pool furnished

2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community. Unit is freshly painted and has everything you need to enjoy living in this central Stuart location within walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and the Blake Library. No, pets, motor cycles or commercial vehicles allowed. First, Last and One Month Security Required $75.00 HOA application fee and $85.00 per person background check.