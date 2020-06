Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the St. Lucie River from the community dock. This condo offers a reserved parking space, two pools, an exercise room, and much, much, more.... Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle, just unpack and enjoy!!!