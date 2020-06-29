9398 SUN ISLE DRIVE NE

Amenities
Back your boat right out to your very own boat ramp on large grand canal leading out to Tampa Bay and the Gulf! A large circular driveway leads you into this beautifully updated three bedroom / two bath waterfront home with a family room. This home boasts newer laminate floors throughout, granite counter tops in the open-concept kitchen, new windows, a one-car garage with a washer and dryer. The backyard has fruit trees and a huge pecan tree plus a large patio area. Close to 4th Street and the Howard Frankland Bridge for easy commutes. Home is in a well-manicured neighborhood with no through traffic. Owner prefers no pets, but will accept a cat. Come and enjoy Florida at its finest!