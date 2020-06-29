9398 SUN ISLE DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Back your boat right out to your very own boat ramp on large grand canal leading out to Tampa Bay and the Gulf! A large circular driveway leads you into this beautifully updated three bedroom / two bath waterfront home with a family room. This home boasts newer laminate floors throughout, granite counter tops in the open-concept kitchen, new windows, a one-car garage with a washer and dryer. The backyard has fruit trees and a huge pecan tree plus a large patio area. Close to 4th Street and the Howard Frankland Bridge for easy commutes. Home is in a well-manicured neighborhood with no through traffic. Owner prefers no pets, but will accept a cat. Come and enjoy Florida at its finest!