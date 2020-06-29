All apartments in St. Petersburg
9398 SUN ISLE DRIVE NE

9398 Sun Isle Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9398 Sun Isle Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Riviera Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Back your boat right out to your very own boat ramp on large grand canal leading out to Tampa Bay and the Gulf! A large circular driveway leads you into this beautifully updated three bedroom / two bath waterfront home with a family room. This home boasts newer laminate floors throughout, granite counter tops in the open-concept kitchen, new windows, a one-car garage with a washer and dryer. The backyard has fruit trees and a huge pecan tree plus a large patio area. Close to 4th Street and the Howard Frankland Bridge for easy commutes. Home is in a well-manicured neighborhood with no through traffic. Owner prefers no pets, but will accept a cat. Come and enjoy Florida at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

