Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
929 16th Ave S
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
929 16th Ave S
929 16th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
929 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 in St Pete - 3/1 in St pete. House has large front yard and a fenced in back yard. There is parking for one car in the back alley and parking off street. House has washer and dryer hook ups.
Pets allowed with $300 pet deposit
No section 8 accepted.
(RLNE5332808)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 16th Ave S have any available units?
929 16th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 929 16th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
929 16th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 16th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 16th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 929 16th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 929 16th Ave S offers parking.
Does 929 16th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 16th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 16th Ave S have a pool?
No, 929 16th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 929 16th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 929 16th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 929 16th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 16th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 16th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 16th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
