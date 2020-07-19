Charming upstairs bungalow apt for rent. Dont let the outside fool you this 1 bedroom apt is well maintained. This 1 bedroom apt is just a few steps away from Crescent Lake and downtown St Pete. This apartment offers laminate floors updated bathroom and kitchen and deck. Must see inside this rental will go quick.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 860 12TH AVENUE N have any available units?
860 12TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.