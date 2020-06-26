All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 8580 9th Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
8580 9th Way N
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

8580 9th Way N

8580 9th Way N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8580 9th Way N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Jamestown

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9f2afa035 ---- MO/LB *APPLICATION PENDING** This first floor studio is located in the charming Jamestown Condo Community! This condo comes with fresh paint and tile floors through out! The community offers swimming pools and tennis courts. It is conveniently located close to major roads, perfect for an easy commute all over the Tampa Bay area! This nice studio will not last, especially since water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent price! No pets! Call today to set up your viewing before its too late!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8580 9th Way N have any available units?
8580 9th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 8580 9th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
8580 9th Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8580 9th Way N pet-friendly?
No, 8580 9th Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8580 9th Way N offer parking?
No, 8580 9th Way N does not offer parking.
Does 8580 9th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8580 9th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8580 9th Way N have a pool?
Yes, 8580 9th Way N has a pool.
Does 8580 9th Way N have accessible units?
No, 8580 9th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 8580 9th Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8580 9th Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8580 9th Way N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8580 9th Way N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus