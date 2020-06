Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Don't miss this one! Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor unit in the Gateway area. Tile flooring. Balcony. Laundry facility on site. Community swimming pool and tennis court. Pest control included. Easy access to I-275 and Gandy. Minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, shopping, dining, parks and entertainment.

Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Association application and approval required.