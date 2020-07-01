8285 28TH AVENUE N

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL - FURNISHED. Enjoy this Single Family home located in much desired Jungle Shores neighborhood. This is a spacious single level house with a Garage, Bonus/Florida room & large yard. Stroll to the end of your street and enjoy the private park on the Shore of Boca Ciega Bay with access for dropping your kayak, canoe or paddleboard in the water or sipping a drink while relaxing and taking in the views. Washer & Dryer in Garage. All room sizes approximate. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, no Pets, No Smoking.