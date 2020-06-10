Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 809 4th av 4th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
809 4th av 4th Ave.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 9:39 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 4th av 4th Ave.
809 4th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
809 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg
Amenities
all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Apartment furnished all utilities included with Wifi walking distance to downtown, Laundry facilities on site. Text / Call (914)298-6833 To contact thank you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have any available units?
809 4th av 4th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 809 4th av 4th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
809 4th av 4th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 4th av 4th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. offer parking?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have a pool?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus