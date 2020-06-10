All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 809 4th av 4th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
809 4th av 4th Ave.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 9:39 AM

809 4th av 4th Ave.

809 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

809 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Apartment furnished all utilities included with Wifi walking distance to downtown, Laundry facilities on site. Text / Call (914)298-6833 To contact thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have any available units?
809 4th av 4th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 809 4th av 4th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
809 4th av 4th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 4th av 4th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. offer parking?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have a pool?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 4th av 4th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 4th av 4th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus