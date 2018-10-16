All apartments in St. Petersburg
801 83rd Ave, North 508
801 83rd Ave, North 508

801 83rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

801 83rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

garbage disposal
pool
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful St. Petersburg Condo with Great Location - Property Id: 13685

THIS CONDO COMMUNITY IS A 55+ COMMUNITY...YOU HAVE TO BE 55 YEARS OR OLDER TO LIVE HERE! What makes this property special are the people you meet down by the pool and at the many scheduled activities every month. The residents are happy & fun that are always looking to build more friendships. Beautiful landscaping all over the property. You are 20 minutes from downtown St. Pete and 30 minutes to the beaches & 30 minutes to downtown Tampa.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13685
Property Id 13685

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 have any available units?
801 83rd Ave, North 508 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 have?
Some of 801 83rd Ave, North 508's amenities include garbage disposal, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 83rd Ave, North 508 currently offering any rent specials?
801 83rd Ave, North 508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 83rd Ave, North 508 pet-friendly?
No, 801 83rd Ave, North 508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 offer parking?
No, 801 83rd Ave, North 508 does not offer parking.
Does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 83rd Ave, North 508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 have a pool?
Yes, 801 83rd Ave, North 508 has a pool.
Does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 have accessible units?
No, 801 83rd Ave, North 508 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 83rd Ave, North 508 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 83rd Ave, North 508 does not have units with dishwashers.

