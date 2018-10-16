801 83rd Ave, North 508

Beautiful St. Petersburg Condo with Great Location - Property Id: 13685
THIS CONDO COMMUNITY IS A 55+ COMMUNITY...YOU HAVE TO BE 55 YEARS OR OLDER TO LIVE HERE! What makes this property special are the people you meet down by the pool and at the many scheduled activities every month. The residents are happy & fun that are always looking to build more friendships. Beautiful landscaping all over the property. You are 20 minutes from downtown St. Pete and 30 minutes to the beaches & 30 minutes to downtown Tampa. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13685 Property Id 13685
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5624754)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
