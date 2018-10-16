801 83rd Ave, North 508

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

THIS CONDO COMMUNITY IS A 55+ COMMUNITY...YOU HAVE TO BE 55 YEARS OR OLDER TO LIVE HERE! What makes this property special are the people you meet down by the pool and at the many scheduled activities every month. The residents are happy & fun that are always looking to build more friendships. Beautiful landscaping all over the property. You are 20 minutes from downtown St. Pete and 30 minutes to the beaches & 30 minutes to downtown Tampa.

No Pets Allowed



