750 Village Lake Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

NORTH ST. PETE CONDO! GREAT LOCATION IN THE GATEWAY OF ST. PETE. THE UNIT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH MODERN FINISHES. THE FIRST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES LONG LAKE VIEWS. COMMUNITY OFFERS TENNIS COURTS, POOL, AND PLAYGROUND! CALL 727-888-5255 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS. PROPERTY TRACK / REMAX METRO

NO LAUNDRY IN UNIT. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY FACILITIES. NO PETS. NOT APPROVED FOR VOUCHERS.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 4/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.