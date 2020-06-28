All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7321 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

7321 CENTRAL AVENUE

7321 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7321 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
1ST MONTH FREE RENT! Wonderful 1 bedroom condo located on Central Avenue near Park Street. On the central avenue trolley line and minutes to Treasure Island, beaches and downtown St. Petersburg. Newly painted and ready for a new occupant. Feel safe in your new home with security keyed lobby and common areas with video surveillance. Lovely heated pool area with rec room, exercise equipment, indoor kitchen and game room. Private storage space and bicycle storage as well as assigned parking! Realtors and potential renters must sign the Covid-19 'assumption of risk' form prior to all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
7321 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7321 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE has a pool.
Does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7321 CENTRAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus