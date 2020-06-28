7321 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby

1ST MONTH FREE RENT! Wonderful 1 bedroom condo located on Central Avenue near Park Street. On the central avenue trolley line and minutes to Treasure Island, beaches and downtown St. Petersburg. Newly painted and ready for a new occupant. Feel safe in your new home with security keyed lobby and common areas with video surveillance. Lovely heated pool area with rec room, exercise equipment, indoor kitchen and game room. Private storage space and bicycle storage as well as assigned parking! Realtors and potential renters must sign the Covid-19 'assumption of risk' form prior to all showings.