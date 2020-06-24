All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE

7134 Mount Essex Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7134 Mount Essex Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 2br 1ba home in beautiful Americana Cove, a 55+ community. Enjoy your morning coffee as you walk out of the updated kitchen and into the screened in porch. Forget going to the onsite laundry, you will have your own washer and dryer already in the home. Keep your vehicles out of the sun in the 2 car carport. Additional storage shed in carport. This safe and private gated community has it all! Pool, club house, docks with access to the bay and Gulf of Mexico, clubs and activities fill the days in this very active 55 and over community. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage collection, lawn care, and all of the common area amenities. 12 month lease, must pass a background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have any available units?
7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have?
Some of 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
