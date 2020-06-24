7134 MOUNT ESSEX DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Be the first to live in this newly remodeled 2br 1ba home in beautiful Americana Cove, a 55+ community. Enjoy your morning coffee as you walk out of the updated kitchen and into the screened in porch. Forget going to the onsite laundry, you will have your own washer and dryer already in the home. Keep your vehicles out of the sun in the 2 car carport. Additional storage shed in carport. This safe and private gated community has it all! Pool, club house, docks with access to the bay and Gulf of Mexico, clubs and activities fill the days in this very active 55 and over community. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage collection, lawn care, and all of the common area amenities. 12 month lease, must pass a background check.