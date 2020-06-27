All apartments in St. Petersburg
697 17TH AVENUE S

697 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

697 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous four bedroom two bathroom home in St. Petersburg. This beautiful property sits on a corner lot, Has been recently remodeled and is loaded with upgrades. The main living area is spacious and bright with plenty of natural light. The large kitchen offer stainless appliances, granite counters and a beautiful tile backsplash. You will fall in love with the new solid wood cabinets (soft close) and new tile flooring throughout the home. Other upgrades include new paint, baseboards, vanities, tubs, toilets, blinds, lighting fixtures, fence. Each bedroom is large offers plenty of storage. The master bathroom offer still sinks in a beautiful subway tile shower stall. The fully fenced yard is the perfect place for enjoying the Florida outdoors. This property features a three-way Wrapped around porch and two car parking pad. Close to beaches, downtown, fine dining, retail and all area has offer. Less than one mile from Bayfront Hospital, USF St Pete campus , Downtown St. Pete. Come see this amazing property for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 17TH AVENUE S have any available units?
697 17TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 697 17TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 697 17TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 17TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
697 17TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 17TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 697 17TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 697 17TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 697 17TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 697 17TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 697 17TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 17TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 697 17TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 697 17TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 697 17TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 697 17TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 17TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

