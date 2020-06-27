697 17TH AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous four bedroom two bathroom home in St. Petersburg. This beautiful property sits on a corner lot, Has been recently remodeled and is loaded with upgrades. The main living area is spacious and bright with plenty of natural light. The large kitchen offer stainless appliances, granite counters and a beautiful tile backsplash. You will fall in love with the new solid wood cabinets (soft close) and new tile flooring throughout the home. Other upgrades include new paint, baseboards, vanities, tubs, toilets, blinds, lighting fixtures, fence. Each bedroom is large offers plenty of storage. The master bathroom offer still sinks in a beautiful subway tile shower stall. The fully fenced yard is the perfect place for enjoying the Florida outdoors. This property features a three-way Wrapped around porch and two car parking pad. Close to beaches, downtown, fine dining, retail and all area has offer. Less than one mile from Bayfront Hospital, USF St Pete campus , Downtown St. Pete. Come see this amazing property for yourself today!