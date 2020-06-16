All apartments in St. Petersburg
6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103

6924 Stones Throw Cir N · (727) 888-5255
Location

6924 Stones Throw Cir N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 Available 07/01/19 Stone's Throw move in ready! - AVAILABLE 7/1/19! 1st floor, Spacious 2/2 in Beautiful Stonesthrow. Walk In closet with tons of storage and a beautiful paito looking out to the fountain. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Location close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches. Stonesthrow Community boasts a great pool & spa, tennis court, club house and many other amenitties. Monthly maintenance paid by owner includes cable, water, trash removal, lawn, ground maintenance.

PLEASE CONTACT BETH AT PROPERTY TRACK TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE HOME AT 727-888-5255.

(RLNE2086873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 have any available units?
6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 have?
Some of 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 pet-friendly?
No, 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 offer parking?
No, 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 does not offer parking.
Does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 have a pool?
Yes, 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 has a pool.
Does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 have accessible units?
No, 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 Stonesthrow Circle N. - #8103 #8103 does not have units with dishwashers.
