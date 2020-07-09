6924 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

Amenities

Desirable Stonesthrow 2 bedroom condo in West St Pete available for annual lease. Enjoy great view from your patio overlooking beautifully landscaped pond. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, sliding doors leading to the patio and half bath access. Split plan with one full and one half bathrooms. This property has been freshly painted and is move in ready. Inside washer & dryer. Building 8 is CLOSE TO POOL, HOT TUB AND TENNIS COURTS. Sorry NO PETS. Water, garbage removal and basic cable included in rent. Perfect location, convenient to everything- walk to Tyrone Square area shopping and dining. Publix, movie theater, gyms, Pinellas Trail are nearby! Just a short drive to beaches and downtown. Annual lease. Unfurnished. No smoking. Association application fee $100 for one applicant. $40 credit check.