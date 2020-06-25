Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6537 30TH AVENUE N
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:36 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6537 30TH AVENUE N
6537 30th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
6537 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Holiday Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house located close to Tyrone mall, freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6537 30TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6537 30TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6537 30TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6537 30TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 6537 30TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6537 30TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 30TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6537 30TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 6537 30TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6537 30TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6537 30TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 30TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 30TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6537 30TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6537 30TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6537 30TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 30TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6537 30TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
