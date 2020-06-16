All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6322 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 687-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6322 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Direct wide open water front views from every window. The best building in Palma Del Mar. Minutes to Ft De Soto and Beaches. This condo is conveniently located on the 4th floor close to the elevators with covered under building parking. Very spacious 2 bed 2 bath that has been completely renovated. New tile floors throughout, new light fixtures, freshly painted, new bathroom tiles, new Stainless steel appliances. there are direct views of the Skyway all lit up at night. This is a waterfront and Golf Course community. The surrounding grounds are meticulously maintained like a park setting, kayak launch area and storage, fast elevators and security. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Annual lease unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does offer parking.
Does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have a pool?
No, 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have a pool.
Does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
