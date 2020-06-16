6322 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Direct wide open water front views from every window. The best building in Palma Del Mar. Minutes to Ft De Soto and Beaches. This condo is conveniently located on the 4th floor close to the elevators with covered under building parking. Very spacious 2 bed 2 bath that has been completely renovated. New tile floors throughout, new light fixtures, freshly painted, new bathroom tiles, new Stainless steel appliances. there are direct views of the Skyway all lit up at night. This is a waterfront and Golf Course community. The surrounding grounds are meticulously maintained like a park setting, kayak launch area and storage, fast elevators and security. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Annual lease unfurnished.