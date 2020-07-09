All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6300 15TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6300 15TH STREET N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

6300 15TH STREET N

6300 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6300 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Video tour available of this Awesome large remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Meadow Lawn neighborhood of north St. Pete, large corner lot with big beautiful trees. The home has fresh new paint inside and outside, each of the bathrooms have been completely updated with new vanities, shower doors and tile in the showers. Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, lighting and granite counter tops. Large open living and dining room, with separate, newly tiled family room with traditional mud room type entry/storage room from side driveway. This lot has 3 driveways for extra parking space for cars, RVs or boats. Privacy fence on two sides easy to enclose the back yard. Glass and screen enclosed Florida room off the side of the kitchen. Must see to appreciate all the space and beauty this home has to offer! Great location less than a mile from high school, middle & elementary schools, community library, Willis S Johns Recreation center, Fossil park with playground, baseball fields, basketball, tennis courts, skate park & community public pool with diving boards and water slides. There are lots of retailers close by for ease of shopping convenience. Come fall in love with your new home today! Home is for sale also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 15TH STREET N have any available units?
6300 15TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 15TH STREET N have?
Some of 6300 15TH STREET N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 15TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6300 15TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 15TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6300 15TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6300 15TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6300 15TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 6300 15TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 15TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 15TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 6300 15TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 6300 15TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6300 15TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 15TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 15TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus