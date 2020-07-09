6300 15TH STREET N

Amenities

Video tour available of this Awesome large remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Meadow Lawn neighborhood of north St. Pete, large corner lot with big beautiful trees. The home has fresh new paint inside and outside, each of the bathrooms have been completely updated with new vanities, shower doors and tile in the showers. Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, lighting and granite counter tops. Large open living and dining room, with separate, newly tiled family room with traditional mud room type entry/storage room from side driveway. This lot has 3 driveways for extra parking space for cars, RVs or boats. Privacy fence on two sides easy to enclose the back yard. Glass and screen enclosed Florida room off the side of the kitchen. Must see to appreciate all the space and beauty this home has to offer! Great location less than a mile from high school, middle & elementary schools, community library, Willis S Johns Recreation center, Fossil park with playground, baseball fields, basketball, tennis courts, skate park & community public pool with diving boards and water slides. There are lots of retailers close by for ease of shopping convenience. Come fall in love with your new home today! Home is for sale also.