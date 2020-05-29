6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub

Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony. Splendor in the daily parade of colorful boats and playful Dolphins in seaside living at its best. This 2 bedroom tropical paradise is a wonderful place to call home. With a large Master Bedroom and walk in closet, open floor plan and an incredible view to enjoy. Relax by the heated pool/spa, indulge in the Fitness center or take a comforting walk in a peaceful neighborhood. Including a separate bike path to the beautiful county park Ft. De Soto which is approx an 5 miles ride just outside your door. Isla Del Sol is a short distance to downtown Tierra Verde offering a wide variety of restaurants & personal services. From the Gulf to Golf you can have it all, Isla Del Sol Yacht & Golf Course is 5 minutes away. The convenience to Interstate I-275 makes getting to Downtown St. Pete a breeze. Please call today for a private showing, as this rare property is a great find for 2020.