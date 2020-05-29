6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities
Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony. Splendor in the daily parade of colorful boats and playful Dolphins in seaside living at its best. This 2 bedroom tropical paradise is a wonderful place to call home. With a large Master Bedroom and walk in closet, open floor plan and an incredible view to enjoy. Relax by the heated pool/spa, indulge in the Fitness center or take a comforting walk in a peaceful neighborhood. Including a separate bike path to the beautiful county park Ft. De Soto which is approx an 5 miles ride just outside your door. Isla Del Sol is a short distance to downtown Tierra Verde offering a wide variety of restaurants & personal services. From the Gulf to Golf you can have it all, Isla Del Sol Yacht & Golf Course is 5 minutes away. The convenience to Interstate I-275 makes getting to Downtown St. Pete a breeze. Please call today for a private showing, as this rare property is a great find for 2020.