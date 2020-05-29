All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

6291 Bahia Del Mar Circle · (386) 208-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6291 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony. Splendor in the daily parade of colorful boats and playful Dolphins in seaside living at its best. This 2 bedroom tropical paradise is a wonderful place to call home. With a large Master Bedroom and walk in closet, open floor plan and an incredible view to enjoy. Relax by the heated pool/spa, indulge in the Fitness center or take a comforting walk in a peaceful neighborhood. Including a separate bike path to the beautiful county park Ft. De Soto which is approx an 5 miles ride just outside your door. Isla Del Sol is a short distance to downtown Tierra Verde offering a wide variety of restaurants & personal services. From the Gulf to Golf you can have it all, Isla Del Sol Yacht & Golf Course is 5 minutes away. The convenience to Interstate I-275 makes getting to Downtown St. Pete a breeze. Please call today for a private showing, as this rare property is a great find for 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity