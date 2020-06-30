All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:15 PM

6272 12th Street South

6272 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

6272 12th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** 3BR 2BA Greater Pinellas Point home has a great room with wood flooring, a sizable kitchen, a large enclosed patio, one car garage with washer and dryer connections and is situated on a nice lot with mature trees. Plenty of parking on the circular drive in the front of the house. Convenient to downtown St Pete and a 15-minute drive from St Pete Beach. Walking distance to Lake Vista Recreation Center. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Greater Pinellas Point

High school: Lakewood High School

Middle school: Bay Point Middle School

Elementary school: Lakewood Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 12th Street South have any available units?
6272 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6272 12th Street South have?
Some of 6272 12th Street South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
6272 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 6272 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6272 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 6272 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 6272 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6272 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 6272 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 6272 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 6272 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6272 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

