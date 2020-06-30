6272 12th Street South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** 3BR 2BA Greater Pinellas Point home has a great room with wood flooring, a sizable kitchen, a large enclosed patio, one car garage with washer and dryer connections and is situated on a nice lot with mature trees. Plenty of parking on the circular drive in the front of the house. Convenient to downtown St Pete and a 15-minute drive from St Pete Beach. Walking distance to Lake Vista Recreation Center. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Greater Pinellas Point



High school: Lakewood High School



Middle school: Bay Point Middle School



Elementary school: Lakewood Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.