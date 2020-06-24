620 15th Street North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, recently renovated two bedroom, one bath home near Central Avenue shopping and restaurants. Lots of solar-coated windows to let in light but not heat throughout the house. Kitchen includes dishwasher and disposal as well as stove and refrigerator. Stacked washer and dryer will eliminate trips to the laundromat. Kitchen center island has a deep sink and the generous size makes it easy to tuck in stools for eating or working.

A private two-car parking pad and landscaped backyard are a plus! You'll love the screened front porch with wicker furniture and the sunshade for early morning coffee breaks. With two entrances (one in front and one on the side) you'll also enjoy the sun-shaded side patio during the day or turn on the string lights in the evening. Lease rate includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and the gas for the on-demand water heater. Call now to set an appointment for viewing this cottage-style home. No pets



Call the office at 813-908-0766 to schedule a showing

rent $1,400.00

deposit $1,400.00

application fee of $50 can apply online at wcmanagement.info



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.