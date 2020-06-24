All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 15th Street North

Location

620 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, recently renovated two bedroom, one bath home near Central Avenue shopping and restaurants. Lots of solar-coated windows to let in light but not heat throughout the house. Kitchen includes dishwasher and disposal as well as stove and refrigerator. Stacked washer and dryer will eliminate trips to the laundromat. Kitchen center island has a deep sink and the generous size makes it easy to tuck in stools for eating or working.
A private two-car parking pad and landscaped backyard are a plus! You'll love the screened front porch with wicker furniture and the sunshade for early morning coffee breaks. With two entrances (one in front and one on the side) you'll also enjoy the sun-shaded side patio during the day or turn on the string lights in the evening. Lease rate includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity and the gas for the on-demand water heater. Call now to set an appointment for viewing this cottage-style home. No pets

Call the office at 813-908-0766 to schedule a showing
rent $1,400.00
deposit $1,400.00
application fee of $50 can apply online at wcmanagement.info

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

