6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

In this nicely maintained and comfortably furnished condo you can enjoy the view of fabulous sunsets over the channel, from the balcony. New king size bed in the master bedroom with sliding glass doors which allow balcony access to sit and sip your beverage of choice. This highly enjoyable, clean and well appointed waterfront condo overlooks the water towards the gulf. Relax in the pool or bask in the sun. This unit will accommodate up to six. Amenities include washer and dryer, clubhouse privileges and fitness equipment, heated pool and spa. WIFI included.