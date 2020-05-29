All apartments in St. Petersburg
6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6093 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

6093 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
In this nicely maintained and comfortably furnished condo you can enjoy the view of fabulous sunsets over the channel, from the balcony. New king size bed in the master bedroom with sliding glass doors which allow balcony access to sit and sip your beverage of choice. This highly enjoyable, clean and well appointed waterfront condo overlooks the water towards the gulf. Relax in the pool or bask in the sun. This unit will accommodate up to six. Amenities include washer and dryer, clubhouse privileges and fitness equipment, heated pool and spa. WIFI included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6093 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
