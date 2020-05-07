6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator pool bbq/grill

Enjoyable Waterfront Condo with gorgeous views of the pool and Pass A Grille Channel. [Leased 2/1/20-3/31/20] Evening hours you can enjoy the night lights of the magnificient Don Cesar and lovely relaxing sunsets. This single level 3rd floor condo (elevators to the condo) is beautifully furnished, and ready for your stay! A refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, dryer, furniture, accessories, linens, towels, dishes, kitchenware, silverware, pots and pans are all in place for your comfort. The Isla Del Sol Community is well maintained and has so much to offer. Located with easy access to public beaches, groceries, shopping, dining and more. Nearby Fort Desoto has Swimming Beaches, 800' Boat Ramp, 2.25m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000'gulf & 500 Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilion, Historic Fort, Quartermaster Storehouse Musuem, and a Dog Park/Beach.