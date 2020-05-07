All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:13 AM

6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

6021 Bahia Del Mar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6021 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoyable Waterfront Condo with gorgeous views of the pool and Pass A Grille Channel. [Leased 2/1/20-3/31/20] Evening hours you can enjoy the night lights of the magnificient Don Cesar and lovely relaxing sunsets. This single level 3rd floor condo (elevators to the condo) is beautifully furnished, and ready for your stay! A refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, dryer, furniture, accessories, linens, towels, dishes, kitchenware, silverware, pots and pans are all in place for your comfort. The Isla Del Sol Community is well maintained and has so much to offer. Located with easy access to public beaches, groceries, shopping, dining and more. Nearby Fort Desoto has Swimming Beaches, 800' Boat Ramp, 2.25m. Canoe/Kayak Trail, 1000'gulf & 500 Tampa Bay Fishing Piers, Bike Paths, Bird Watching, Barrier-Free Nature Trails, Picnic Pavilion, Historic Fort, Quartermaster Storehouse Musuem, and a Dog Park/Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
