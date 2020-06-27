All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N

5756 Calais Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5756 Calais Ln, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Calais Village Townhouse in North St Petersburg. Nice, well maintained community. Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, w/ loft. 1500 sq feet of living space. Private patio. 2 stories inside, high ceilings, plenty of light, nice kitchen, fireplace & wood plank vinyl downstairs with new carpet for the bedrooms and loft. The loft could be a nice home office or guest room. Washer & dryer rovided. The community is conveniently located off 62nd Ave N in North St Petersburg w/ easy access 275 & bay area bridges. Community amenities include a pool & clubhouse. Assigned parking with additional guest spaces available. Small pet OK. Rent includes basic cable, pest control, water,sewer & garbage. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N have any available units?
5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N is pet friendly.
Does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N offer parking?
Yes, 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N offers parking.
Does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N have a pool?
Yes, 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N has a pool.
Does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5756 CALAIS BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
