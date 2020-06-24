Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

5295 38th St S Available 06/01/20 Location Location Maximo Moorings Home for Lease - Great home for lease in Maximo Moorings. Three bedrooms, two bath home with large Florida room, unfurnished. Available June 1st, 2020 Nice split floor plan with the master bedroom on the other side of the house. Mature landscaping, lush green lawn, fully fenced in back yard. This great home is within walking distance to Publix, and several restaurants. Close to the interstate and Eckerd College.. $50.00 per adult application fee. Tenant responsible for Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric, Cable and Internet. Monthly Lawn Service is included in the rental of this beautiful home. Enjoy 1,277 square feet of indoor living space, not included in the square footage is a very large enclosed back porch along with 312 sq ft single car garage, washer, dryer in garage. Move-in requires 1st-month rent, Last month rent, $1500.00 Security Damage Deposit, and $50 application per adult. Rental applications can be made online. Call Cindy today to make an appt to see this lovely home. 727-804-4431



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4784749)