5295 38th St S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5295 38th St S

5295 38th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5295 38th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Maximo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
5295 38th St S Available 06/01/20 Location Location Maximo Moorings Home for Lease - Great home for lease in Maximo Moorings. Three bedrooms, two bath home with large Florida room, unfurnished. Available June 1st, 2020 Nice split floor plan with the master bedroom on the other side of the house. Mature landscaping, lush green lawn, fully fenced in back yard. This great home is within walking distance to Publix, and several restaurants. Close to the interstate and Eckerd College.. $50.00 per adult application fee. Tenant responsible for Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric, Cable and Internet. Monthly Lawn Service is included in the rental of this beautiful home. Enjoy 1,277 square feet of indoor living space, not included in the square footage is a very large enclosed back porch along with 312 sq ft single car garage, washer, dryer in garage. Move-in requires 1st-month rent, Last month rent, $1500.00 Security Damage Deposit, and $50 application per adult. Rental applications can be made online. Call Cindy today to make an appt to see this lovely home. 727-804-4431

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4784749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5295 38th St S have any available units?
5295 38th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5295 38th St S have?
Some of 5295 38th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5295 38th St S currently offering any rent specials?
5295 38th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5295 38th St S pet-friendly?
No, 5295 38th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5295 38th St S offer parking?
Yes, 5295 38th St S offers parking.
Does 5295 38th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5295 38th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5295 38th St S have a pool?
No, 5295 38th St S does not have a pool.
Does 5295 38th St S have accessible units?
No, 5295 38th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 5295 38th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5295 38th St S has units with dishwashers.
