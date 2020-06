Amenities

Want to Live Downtown but Can't Afford the Skyrocketing Rents? If You Don't Need a lot of Space, This Apartment Just Might be What You Are Looking For. It's only 4 Blocks to Beach Drive & Straub Park with it's Bustling Restaurants & Waterfront Events & Activities. Located Across the Street from the Historic Palladium Theater. The Apartment in this '20's Era Building has been Freshly Painted and Remodeled with an Updated Kitchen and Ceramic Tile Flooring. Newer Wall Unit A/C & Wall Heater Keeps You Comfortable. To Top Things Off, ALL UTILITIES, EVEN ELECTRIC Are INCLUDED in the RENT!! No Pets Please. Hurry - This Won't Last.