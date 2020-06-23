5147 2nd Ave N

Amenities

Single Family Home - St Pete - You'll love living in this cozy 2 bedroom home featuring terrazzo flooring throughout (no carpet), central A/C, indoor laundry hookups and a large yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.



We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.



TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) (Please Note: The virtual tour for this home is being produced and will be posted on 3/1/19.)



We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.



Pets: We do accept small pets on this property weighing 15 lbs. or less. No more than 1 pet is allowed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.



We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.



(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).



Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.



To get to the home, take 49th St, west on 2nd Ave N.



You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.



