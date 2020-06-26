All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

4931 10th Ave N

4931 10th Ave N
Location

4931 10th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3/2 ST. PETERSBURG HOME WITH FENCED YARD - This three bedroom, two bath home with large fenced yard is centrally located between downtown St. Petersburg and the gulf beaches. This home offers an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and newer appliances. The open living room/dining room area has sliding glass doors leading to the Florida room overlooking the large, tree shaded back yard. The floors are tiled throughout with carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. There is a washer/dryer hook-up in the one car garage. Call me to schedule an appointment to view this home. It won't last long!! Karen Evans (727)743-3324

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4125103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 10th Ave N have any available units?
4931 10th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 10th Ave N have?
Some of 4931 10th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 10th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4931 10th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 10th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4931 10th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4931 10th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4931 10th Ave N offers parking.
Does 4931 10th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 10th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 10th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4931 10th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4931 10th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4931 10th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 10th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4931 10th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
