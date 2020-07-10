All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

4908 38TH WAY S

4908 38th Way South · (727) 252-9006
Location

4908 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Maximo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
CHECK out this spacious open 3/2 rental centrally located community on the water and right next to the interstate l-275 north/south bound.
2 miles away from the beaches, 0.2 miles away from grocery stores/shopping etc. It has over 1,500 sqft. of living space, including and over sized enclosed private balcony. Moorings of Maximo is located within the Skyway Marina District, that offers a community heated saltwater pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, grilling and entertaining area, security to enter and exit the buildings a private parking spot with additional guests parking spaces available, and much more. The rent includes water/sewer/trash/cable/internet. pet is ok 15lbs. and under with a Non refundable pet fee of $450.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
fee: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 38TH WAY S have any available units?
4908 38TH WAY S has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 38TH WAY S have?
Some of 4908 38TH WAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 38TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
4908 38TH WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 38TH WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 38TH WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 4908 38TH WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 4908 38TH WAY S offers parking.
Does 4908 38TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 38TH WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 38TH WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 4908 38TH WAY S has a pool.
Does 4908 38TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 4908 38TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 38TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 38TH WAY S has units with dishwashers.
