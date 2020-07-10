4908 38TH WAY S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access tennis court

CHECK out this spacious open 3/2 rental centrally located community on the water and right next to the interstate l-275 north/south bound.

2 miles away from the beaches, 0.2 miles away from grocery stores/shopping etc. It has over 1,500 sqft. of living space, including and over sized enclosed private balcony. Moorings of Maximo is located within the Skyway Marina District, that offers a community heated saltwater pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, grilling and entertaining area, security to enter and exit the buildings a private parking spot with additional guests parking spaces available, and much more. The rent includes water/sewer/trash/cable/internet. pet is ok 15lbs. and under with a Non refundable pet fee of $450.