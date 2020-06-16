All apartments in St. Petersburg
4805 COBIA DRIVE SE

4805 Cobia Drive Southeast · (727) 800-5906
Location

4805 Cobia Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Waterfront and Gated Complex, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath, beautifully decorated, corner unit, 2nd floor balcony, over looks Canal and Bayou. Complex has two pools, spas, Active yacht club for all guests and residents, lovely lush landscaped grounds, stroll along the water, dog park, volleyball, shuffleboard, lighted tennis courts and basketball court, pickle ball. Day dock and fishing pier, parking is open and plenty of guest parking, inside laundry, just bring your clothes and relax in a wonderful tropical setting of Florida's finest. All utilities included. Cap on electric. Association does require a background checks $20-30 and association app fee of $100. There is a $150 cleaning fee. $100 per pet non refundable fee. all services and fess are taxable. **The unit is available October through April $3200/mo plus 13% tax no seasonal tax over 6 mos. ** all utilities included and internet ** Any upgraded cable is tenant responsibility. Complex is located approx six minutes to downtown St Petersburg, 10-15 minutes drive to the Gulf of Mexico and white sand beaches.Easy access to I-275 and Tampa International Airport just a 30 min drive. 2021 Jan, Feb and Mar are booked “Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Thank you for your cooperation.” Please wear masks and gloves p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

