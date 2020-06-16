4805 COBIA DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool shuffle board guest parking internet access tennis court volleyball court

Waterfront and Gated Complex, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath, beautifully decorated, corner unit, 2nd floor balcony, over looks Canal and Bayou. Complex has two pools, spas, Active yacht club for all guests and residents, lovely lush landscaped grounds, stroll along the water, dog park, volleyball, shuffleboard, lighted tennis courts and basketball court, pickle ball. Day dock and fishing pier, parking is open and plenty of guest parking, inside laundry, just bring your clothes and relax in a wonderful tropical setting of Florida's finest. All utilities included. Cap on electric. Association does require a background checks $20-30 and association app fee of $100. There is a $150 cleaning fee. $100 per pet non refundable fee. all services and fess are taxable. **The unit is available October through April $3200/mo plus 13% tax no seasonal tax over 6 mos. ** all utilities included and internet ** Any upgraded cable is tenant responsibility. Complex is located approx six minutes to downtown St Petersburg, 10-15 minutes drive to the Gulf of Mexico and white sand beaches.Easy access to I-275 and Tampa International Airport just a 30 min drive. 2021 Jan, Feb and Mar are booked “Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Thank you for your cooperation.” Please wear masks and gloves p