/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F

476 Santa Cruz Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

476 Santa Cruz Place Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Bayou

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Placido Bayou Condo for Rent - Welcome to Placido Bayou! This exclusive gated community is only a short drive from downtown St. Pete, and minutes from I-275. For rent is a rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located on the second floor. Your reserved parking spot is only steps from the front door, and there are ample guest spots available to you. Once inside you will notice a lovely screened patio with plenty of privacy, indoor laundry, and a spacious living room. Each bedroom features a walk in closet, and the master bathroom has been recently upgraded. Association approval is required, and small pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet fee. Make an appointment to see this home today because it will not last long at this price!

(RLNE4410653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F have any available units?
476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F have?
Some of 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F currently offering any rent specials?
476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F is pet friendly.
Does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F offer parking?
Yes, 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F does offer parking.
Does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F have a pool?
Yes, 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F has a pool.
Does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F have accessible units?
No, 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F does not have accessible units.
Does 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F does not have units with dishwashers.
