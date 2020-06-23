476 SANTA CRUZ PL NE APT F

Amenities

Placido Bayou Condo for Rent - Welcome to Placido Bayou! This exclusive gated community is only a short drive from downtown St. Pete, and minutes from I-275. For rent is a rare 2 bed 2 bath condo located on the second floor. Your reserved parking spot is only steps from the front door, and there are ample guest spots available to you. Once inside you will notice a lovely screened patio with plenty of privacy, indoor laundry, and a spacious living room. Each bedroom features a walk in closet, and the master bathroom has been recently upgraded. Association approval is required, and small pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet fee. Make an appointment to see this home today because it will not last long at this price!



(RLNE4410653)