460 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious one-bedroom apartment in Crescent Lake community just north of downtown St Pete. Beautiful hardwood floors and charming architectural details. Features large bedroom and bonus enclosed porch for flexible space, studio, den or office. On site laundry and covered carport space. Pay $35 for water-sewer-trash monthly to landlord. One cat permitted with $150 pet fee. Next to Crescent Lake Park with its ball fields, walking trail, and playground -- recycle there, too! Nearby 4th Street corridor features a ton of new and trendy pubs, restaurants and shops.